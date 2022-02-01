1,000,000 Shares in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $3,036,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $882,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $32,562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $34,029,000.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

NYSE WRBY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,558. Warby Parker Inc has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,266,376 shares of company stock valued at $97,650,508 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.