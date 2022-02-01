101,000 Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 39,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

