$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce sales of $107.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $113.44 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 2.45. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.