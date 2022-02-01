$121.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report sales of $121.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $142.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $485.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $506.55 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $513.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MX opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after buying an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

