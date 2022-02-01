$140.71 Million in Sales Expected for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) will post sales of $140.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.72 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full year sales of $357.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $379.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $887.44 million, with estimates ranging from $868.58 million to $906.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redbox.

Get Redbox alerts:

RDBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, started coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.80.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 8.16. Redbox has a one year low of 5.06 and a one year high of 27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.