$155.88 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post sales of $155.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.24 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $639.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million.

MAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MediaAlpha by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 157,957 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

MAX opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

