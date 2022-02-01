170,000 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 13,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,410. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.38.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

