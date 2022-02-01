17,152 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 133,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.