$19.23 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post sales of $19.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the lowest is $18.97 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $77.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.18 million to $78.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.71 million, with estimates ranging from $84.89 million to $93.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of ASPU opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $105,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

