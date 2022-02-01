$19.92 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) will report $19.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $9.84 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $53.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.50 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $50.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.