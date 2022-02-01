$19.92 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) will report $19.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $9.84 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $53.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.50 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $50.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPhase Labs.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
