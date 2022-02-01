19,612 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 304.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 124,724 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14,162.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 103,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $160.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.