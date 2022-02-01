1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $17,910.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002707 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00099827 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

