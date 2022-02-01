1World Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $7,089.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116603 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

