$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.