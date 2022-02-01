20,400 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $189.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $180.37 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

