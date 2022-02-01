21,100 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the third quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 56,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

