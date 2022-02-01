$224.76 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post sales of $224.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.01 million to $230.51 million. Albany International reported sales of $226.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $914.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.34 million to $919.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $990.41 million, with estimates ranging from $966.46 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

AIN opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

