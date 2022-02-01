239,000 Shares in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDNCU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Shares of Endurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.