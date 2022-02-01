$265.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $265.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.10 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $936.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

ACC opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

