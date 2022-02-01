271,000 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,376,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Elastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. 16,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,298. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $144.65. Elastic has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

