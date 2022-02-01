27,791 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,962,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203,377 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,481,000 after purchasing an additional 659,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.07.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.