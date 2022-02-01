2crazyNFT Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (CURRENCY:2CRZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $75,250.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.62 or 0.07151416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,604.33 or 1.00005111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053710 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2crazyNFT directly using US dollars.

