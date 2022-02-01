2local Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. 2local has a market cap of $193,409.63 and $64,957.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 2local has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.33 or 0.07178246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006750 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,608,089,970 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

