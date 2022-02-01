318,803 Shares in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.42% of Bilander Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWCB stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

