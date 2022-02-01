32,134 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in California Resources by 692.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 265,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after buying an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

California Resources stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,121 shares of company stock worth $24,057,272 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

