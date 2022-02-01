$342.07 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post sales of $342.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.40 million and the highest is $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $299.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.