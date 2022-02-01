$348.69 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will announce sales of $348.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.80 million. DouYu International reported sales of $347.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $681.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

