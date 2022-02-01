$35.26 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce sales of $35.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.02 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $142.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

