38,000 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of PROS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROS by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PROS by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:PRO opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.