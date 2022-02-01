38,032 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

