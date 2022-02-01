3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Acquires 11 Shares

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.91) per share, with a total value of £146.52 ($196.99).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson bought 10 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.76) per share, with a total value of £147 ($197.63).

On Tuesday, November 30th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($18.80) per share, with a total value of £153.78 ($206.75).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. 3i Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,411.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,342.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,815 ($24.40) to GBX 1,840 ($24.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

