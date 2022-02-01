431,318 Shares in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 431,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.57% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 206,056 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOAC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

