$434.85 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report sales of $434.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.30 million. Materion reported sales of $339.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. Materion has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.