43,488 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $690,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $859,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PD stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock worth $7,505,869. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

