44,910 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $295.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

