461,665 Shares in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 461,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.20% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCOW. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 44,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.74.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

