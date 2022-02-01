$462.95 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $462.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

