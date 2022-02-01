$482.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report sales of $482.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.51 million to $511.02 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $440.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

