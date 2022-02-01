$501.65 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $501.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.80 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $377.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 214,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.