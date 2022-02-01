$501.65 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $501.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.80 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $377.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 214,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

