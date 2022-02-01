507,088 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Bought by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 507,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Arena Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.90. 17,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,749. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

