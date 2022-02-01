51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Update

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. 175,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,686. 51job has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.58.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.