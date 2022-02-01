$52.17 Million in Sales Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to post sales of $52.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.23 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $21.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $142.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $151.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.06 million, with estimates ranging from $152.91 million to $163.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.50.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

