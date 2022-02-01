550,000 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,000. Invitation Homes comprises 0.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. JMP Securities upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

