59,500 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

CTVA stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.