$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBX. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

