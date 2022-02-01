600,000 Shares in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $10,138,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $10,138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth $512,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXACU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38.

