63,336 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 48.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONEM. cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

