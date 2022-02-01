$671.29 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $671.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.30 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN stock opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

