698,700 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 698,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 7.73% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIII. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KIII opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.