77,970 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sasol alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Sasol stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.